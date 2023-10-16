LEIAS and Urgent Animals of Hearne team up for Howl-O-Ween

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Leaders Excelling in Academics and Service (LEIAS) and Urgent Animals of Hearne are teaming up to host the first-ever Howl-O-Ween.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Throckmorton Lawn in Aggie Park. Adoptable dogs, along with food trucks, music and vendors will be on hand.

“We’ll also have some games, little yard games at Aggie Park, and then they have an ice cream shop too,” LEIAS President Madelyn Ray said.

“We are really, really passionate about animal rescue especially for shelter dogs because those dogs will get euthanized pretty quickly,” Ray said.

