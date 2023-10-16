Miss Madison County Scholarship Organization looking to return to Miss Texas

The organization is looking for two young women, 13 to 24, to take to the 2024 Miss Texas...
By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County was represented on the Miss Texas stage for the first time this summer. Now, the Miss Madison County Scholarship Organization is ready to do it again.

The organization is looking for two young women, 13-24, to take to the 2024 Miss Texas competition.

Aside from looking beautiful on stage, the young women will compete for scholarships and impact the community through their own service initiatives.

Maddey Hennesey, Miss Madison County 2023, and Zailey Crocker, Miss Madison County Teen 2023, gained nearly $1000 collectively in scholarships and made books more accessible to kids through their initiative Read to Lead.

For those interested in competing, Miss Madison County director Bailey Hennesey said pageant experience shouldn’t be a concern.

“It’s just something that you need to get involved in for the scholarships and for the experience, honestly,” Bailey Hennesey said. “Do not come into it thinking ‘Oh my God, I have to be the prettiest up there, I have to be this...’ you don’t have to do that.”

The director noted that being part of the Miss Madison County Organization can also be a great way to gain public speaking skills and learn the importance of using your voice to create change.

”Women need a voice, and this is especially a way to have a voice, especially with your community service initiative, and it looks good for your county to be represented at something that big,” Bailey Hennesey said.

The Miss Madison County 2024 competition will be held Feb. 4. There will also be a separate competition for 0-12-year-olds that day.

Permanent residence in Madison County isn’t required to compete.

More information on signing up along with the time and location of the competitions can be found here.

The Miss Madison County competition is a part of the Miss America Organization, which is one of the leading scholarship providers to young women.

