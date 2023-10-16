New Tabor Brethren Church celebrates 130 years of service and worship

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 15, 2023
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -The New Tabor Brethren Church, nestled in the heart of Caldwell marked 130 years of unwavering service to the community.

During a service Sunday the congregation took a moment to reflect on its rich history, celebrate its present achievements, and eagerly anticipate the future.

Founded on October 15, 1893, this church has stood as a beacon of faith and resilience, embodying a rich history rooted in its dedication to God and community.

David Johnson, who has diligently served as the church’s pastor for the past 19 years, attributes the church’s enduring legacy to its unwavering faith in God.

“To be a part of something that has longevity it just means that this congregation has been willing to change with the times without compromising the word of God,” said Johnson.

The church’s origins trace back to a time when Czech-Moravian immigrants sought refuge in the promise of fertile land and religious freedom denied to them in their native European homeland.

“The people would take these bibles and bake them. This is in Czechoslovakia and Moravia; they’d bake them inside a loaf of bread because it was illegal for them to have the Bible in their language,” shared Johnson, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced by the early congregants.

Original Bible baked in bread from 1732.
Original Bible baked in bread from 1732. (KBTX)

Over its 130-year journey, the church weathered numerous challenges, enduring national crises and even a devastating tornado that demolished the original church in 1915. Church leaders say these trials, however, only strengthened the congregation’s resolve and their faith.

Lifelong members of the church see Sunday celebrations as a testament to their commitment to making a positive impact, not just locally but across the world.

“Over the years I’ve been very pleased to participate in various ways and be of service to the community because scripture tells us that’s how we’re to honor God is by loving one another and I think this congregation does a good job of that,” said Board of Elders Vice President Fred Surovik.

“We are involved in many, many activities that we contribute to, and it’s just a wonderful place to be a member. I have been a member here all my life and I praise God for it,” said Church Historian Lillie Chafin

Church members took a group picture after service to mark the occasion and fellowshipped over food and music as they reflected on the church’s history.

In recognition of their remarkable journey and dedication, Governor Greg Abbott extended his well wishes to the church, affirming their significant role in the community and expressing hopes for continued success over the next 130 years.

