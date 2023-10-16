Perkins Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Morgan Perkins was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. This is the first SEC weekly honor of her career, she received three Big-12 Rookie of the Week honors last season playing for Oklahoma.

The Aggies picked up another pair of wins last week, extending their winning streak to four. A&M traveled to LSU on Friday, where they secured a 3-1 decision in which Perkins logged a match-high seven blocks which tied her season best.

She stepped up her performance again in Sunday’s sweep over South Carolina, as she registered a season-high nine blocks for a total of 16 on the week, averaging 2.29 blocks per set.

Perkins has 78 blocks on the season, with 44 coming in league play which is the second-highest total in the conference. She is also averaging 1.47 blocks per set in the SEC which ranks fourth.

The Aggies return to competition Friday as they host Florida at Reed Arena with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.

