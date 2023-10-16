Register to have Texas A&M students serve at your home during the Big Event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Event is back. It’s the largest one-day student-run service in the nation, and it’s bigger than ever.

The one-day event happens every Spring. Thousands of Texas A&M students join forces to help clean up and serve the Bryan College Station community.

If you want a group of students to help you out, registration is open now.

Volunteers will serve for about four hours on March 23, 2024.

Students can do things like wash windows, clean, paint, move dirt or rake leaves. They can’t use power tools, drive vehicles or climb higher than six feet.

You can sign up by clicking here.

