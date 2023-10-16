Register to have Texas A&M students serve at your home during the Big Event

Each spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “thank you” to the...
Each spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “thank you” to the residents of Bryan and College Station.(The Big Event)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Big Event is back. It’s the largest one-day student-run service in the nation, and it’s bigger than ever.

The one-day event happens every Spring. Thousands of Texas A&M students join forces to help clean up and serve the Bryan College Station community.

If you want a group of students to help you out, registration is open now.

Volunteers will serve for about four hours on March 23, 2024.

Students can do things like wash windows, clean, paint, move dirt or rake leaves. They can’t use power tools, drive vehicles or climb higher than six feet.

You can sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
We are following the investigation of the death of a woman who allegedly died on her way to jail.
Woman dies on her way to jail in Madison County
76-year-old reported missing in Brenham found safe, receiving appropriate medical attention
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail
Brazos County inmate arrested after being mistakenly released from jail

Latest News

Medical manufacturers would benefit from a tax break on products if amendment is passed.
Understanding Proposition 10: Tax exemption on medical equipment and inventory
The City of Bryan will host its first public meeting on the Woodville Road Reconstruction...
City of Bryan asking for public input on Woodville Road Reconstruction Project
Shilo Wells
Armed felon arrested in Montgomery County
Sunday night shooting injures several people in Navasota
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the circumstances behind an unnamed woman’s death...
Cause of death released for woman who died in Madison County Sheriff’s Office custody