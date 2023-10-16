TxDOT hosting virtual public meeting on district bicycle plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting now until Monday, Oct. 23 about a plan for bicycles in our area.

They are asking for input from the public on how you want to ride on state-maintained roads and highways.

You can watch the presentation by clicking here. You can also find the public input survey here.

You have until Monday, Oct. 23 to complete the survey.

