Volunteer during the holiday season at The Salvation Army

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station is gearing up for one of its busiest times of the year and is looking for some extra hands.

As Angel Tree and Red Kettlebell ringing get closer, Salvation Army Corps Officer Luis Villanueva says people coming to help the army is going to make the end of the year a success.

“The money that is raised and this community stays in this community, but we need the people’s support,” Villanueva said. “They are very, very energetic and always do this with a happy heart, we always get a lot from a volunteer.”

Villanueva is also encouraging families and businesses to host a toy drive at their locations and the Salvation Army will provide a box to collect toys.

You can sign up to volunteer here or you can call (979)-361-0618.

You can also visit the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station at 2506 Cavitt Avenue.

