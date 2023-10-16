Weekend Lineup: Carnival opens and tanks roam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From carnival rides to catching catfish in a pool there are a few events happening throughout the Brazos Valley.

Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Main Weekend: For those who missed out on the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo’s kick-off weekend, they’ll have a chance to attend its main weekend this Friday through Sunday.

During the main fair weekend, there will be pig races, a lumberjack show, mutton bustin’, carnival rides, and more. There will also be a live concert every night.

Gates open on Friday at 4 p.m., 10 a.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Walk to End Alzheimers: This Saturday walk to end Alzheimers at Lake Walk Town Center Pavilion in Bryan. The route is about 3.1 miles.

Those interested will need to register, but there is no fee to walk. Donations can be made or there is an opportunity to start a fundraising effort.

The opening ceremony is at 9:15 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

Kids Gone Fishin’: Over in Brenham on Saturday, the outdoor leisure pool at Blue Bell Aquatic Center will be filled with hundreds of pounds of catfish. It’s all for the 17th annual Kids Gone Fishin’, but anyone of any age can try to reel them in.

Kids ages 2-17 can compete to catch the largest catfish and plaques will be awarded to the top catchers. The free event will be held from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Those interested can also register online.

WWII Tank Experience: The Museum of the American G.I. will hold its World War II Tank Experience on Saturday.

Those interested in spending an hour in each of the three tanks and being in one as the main gun is fired can pay $750. Family members of the participants can watch as spectators for the cost of admission.

There will also be lunch and refreshments.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Fall Festival: On Sunday Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will hold its Fall Festival from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s a free event that will have food and live music. New this year is a craft fair that will showcase local crafters.

Kids can also have fun bouncing in a bounce house, getting face painted or playing various games. There will also be a cakewalk and a costume contest.

