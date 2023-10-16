Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 11

Election Day
Election Day
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When voting on November 7, your ballot will include Proposition 11.

This constitutional amendment impacts El Paso County.

The Texas Constitution permits conservation and reclamation districts in certain counties across the state to issue bonds to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities but does not currently provide this authority to El Paso County.

The proposed amendment would add conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to those districts currently allowed, if authorized by general law, to issue bonds supported by property taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities. The proposed amendment would not limit the powers of the legislature or of a conservation and reclamation district with respect to parks and recreational facilities as those powers currently exist.

