Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 12

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When voters head to the polls in November, they will see more than a dozen propositions on the ballot.

One of those is Proposition 12. It has to do with abolishing a county treasurer.

A “yes” vote supports amending the state constitution to allow for the abolishment of the Galveston County Treasurer.

A “no” vote opposes making the amendment.

A simple majority vote is required statewide and in Galveston County for the approval of the amendment.

The Texas constitution states the office can only be abolished via a constitutional amendment.

Several other Texas counties, including Fayette County, have eliminated the office.

Hank Dugie is the current Galveston County Treasurer. In his 2022 campaign, he called for eliminating the office.

