Brazos Valley Gives assisting more nonprofits, aiming to break record

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 5th Annual Brazos Valley Gives is already off to a strong start. The initiative, which is powered by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, started the official day of giving Tuesday with $411,856 because of early giving.

The foundation’s goal is to raise at least $1.25 million by 11 p.m., which will support 167 nonprofits across the Brazos Valley. Over $1 million was raised in 2022.

Brothers in White Chapel, Inc. is a part of that number and is participating in Brazos Valley Gives for the first time. The organization was founded in 2021 with the mission to bring a chapel to both Grimes County prisons, the O.L. Luther Unit and the Wallace Pack Unit.

The Brothers in White Chapel team needs at least $4 million to complete the projects, and the funds from Brazos Valley Gives will help them reach that goal.

George Faulkner, the organization’s president, said having faith-based prison programs is essential for reform.

“These chapels will allow approximately 500 more men per unit to be involved in a faith-based environment,” Faulkner said. “The benefit of that is, of course, we want and hope that men in prison will have a change of heart to where they will accept Christ as their savior and that they will be transformed.”

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has been a part of Brazos Valley Gives since its start. The nonprofit provides hands-on and educational activities to kids from infancy to 14 years old.

Its executive director, Patricia Lindblom, said funds from Brazos Valley Gives are crucial in helping them create free programs.

“I’ve seen everything from single moms, single dads to grandparents bringing their kids,” Lindblom said. “It’s an opportunity to create memories and family traditions.”

Along with individual support, businesses and other nonprofits are able to give to organizations like The Children’s Museum and Brothers in White Chapel. The 5th Anniversary Sponsor Ray of Hope is a nonprofit that’s doing that.

Ray of Hope’s mission is to support other nonprofits with time and funds while inspiring others to do the same. It’s named after Ray Solcher, a man known for his service in the Brazos Valley.

To learn more about the nonprofits a part of Brazos Valley Gives and the ways to give, click here.

