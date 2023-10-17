Coulibaly selected to preseason media All-SEC Second Team

By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Aicha Coulibaly was selected by a panel of both conference and national media members to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team, the league announced Tuesday.

Coulibaly transferred to Texas A&M this past summer after spending the first three years of her career at Auburn (2020-23). While on the Plains, the senior earned two-consecutive All-SEC second team recognitions (2022, 2023) and averaged 16.6 points per game during that span.

The Bamako, Mali, native finds herself on the preseason media poll for the first time in her career. Coulibaly brings over a wealth of experience to Aggieland, having made 59 starts throughout her three years in the SEC. The senior also led her team in in points (16.6), rebounds (7.0) and steals (2.2) the past two seasons.

Last year, A&M only had one player begin the season with over 20 starts on their resume. Entering the 2023-24 campaign, the Aggies boast seven players that exceed that threshold, including Coulibaly and Endyia Rogers who has made 100 starts during her four-years on the hardwood.

2023-24 SEC Preseason Media Poll

  • LSU
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Ole Miss
  • Mississippi State
  • Arkansas
  • Georgia
  • Texas A&M
  • Alabama
  • Florida
  • Missouri
  • Auburn
  • Kentucky
  • Vanderbilt

Preseason Player of the Year

Angel Reese, LSU

Preseason All-SEC First Team

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Hailey Van Lith, LSU

Kamila Cardoso, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

Anneesah Morrow, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Jewel Spear, Tennessee

Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt

