Enjoy tasty pasta at Casa Mangiare

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Spaghetti, linguini and ravioli there are many delicious forms of pasta.

At Casa Mangiare in College Station, they say they pride themselves in making their pasta in their kitchen and only use the freshest ingredients.

“Here we have very authentic Italian food. We try to be more authentic, to make everything from scratch, and to introduce pasta traditionally but with some innovative touch,” said Executive Chef Antonio Mazza.

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED

Mazza prepared spaghetti lobster and short rib ravioli in the videos above, two of their best-selling items.

Guests can also expect the menu to change every three to four months to make room for dishes that go with the season.

You can view Casa Mangiare’s full menu here.

Halloween fashion trends being showcased at Stress Kills fashion show
Halloween fashion trends being showcased at Stress Kills fashion show
THE THR3E(Recurring)
Discover new and innovative ways to decorate your home for the holidays at Christmas on Carter...
Get holiday inspiration from merchants and designers at Christmas on Carter Creek
How to recognize the warning signs of bullying
How to recognize the warning signs of bullying