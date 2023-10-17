Enjoy tasty pasta at Casa Mangiare

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Spaghetti, linguini and ravioli there are many delicious forms of pasta.

At Casa Mangiare in College Station, they say they pride themselves in making their pasta in their kitchen and only use the freshest ingredients.

“Here we have very authentic Italian food. We try to be more authentic, to make everything from scratch, and to introduce pasta traditionally but with some innovative touch,” said Executive Chef Antonio Mazza.

Mazza prepared spaghetti lobster and short rib ravioli in the videos above, two of their best-selling items.

Guests can also expect the menu to change every three to four months to make room for dishes that go with the season.

You can view Casa Mangiare’s full menu here.

