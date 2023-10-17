Firefighters respond to fire at Southgate Village Apartments in College Station

The College Station Fire Department responded Monday night to a fire at the Southgate Village apartments in the 100 block of Luther Street.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department responded Monday night to a fire at the Southgate Village apartments in the 100 block of Luther Street.

When they arrived, smoke was seen pouring out of the attic of one of the buildings, according to radio traffic.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

We’ll update this story as new information is shared.

