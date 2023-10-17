Focus at Four: Jewish leader discusses the impacts of the Israel-Palestine war

As the fighting continues in Israel, and the threats are seen across the globe, the local Jewish community is processing the images being seen from overseas.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the fighting continues in Israel, and the threats are seen across the globe, the local Jewish community is processing the images coming from overseas.

The co-director of Chabad at Texas A&M, Manya Lazaroff, said that struggle is not just one she has to deal with as a Jewish person, but also as a mother of eight children.

Lazaroff said her children, even her two-year-old, have picked up on something happening simply by listening to the world around them. Lazaroff joined First News at Four to discuss this issue and more, which you can watch by clicking the interview above.

We reached out to the Palestine Solidarity Committee at Texas A&M, but they declined an interview due to concern for personal safety.

