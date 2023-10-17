Focus at Four: Local referees say community involvement imperative during shortage

By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall Friday nights are a little bit better under the lights of a football stadium, or as we head into winter, weeknights in the gym cheering on your school against your rivals.

These are all great, and while it takes a village to put on youth sports, the most critical part is making sure the game is played by the right rules. This is where officials come in.

Right now across the country, there is a shortage of youth sports officials. There are several reasons for this, but we know without the referees, the game doesn’t happen.

Tara Jackson and Mike Thornton, local referees, joined First News at Four to discuss this very issue, and you can learn more about it by clicking the video above.

If you would like to become an official, please contact Doug Williams at dougwilliams1116@gmail.com, 979-777-7337. No experience is required, and training is provided.

