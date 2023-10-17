Get holiday inspiration from merchants and designers at Christmas on Carter Creek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Discover new and innovative ways to decorate your home for the holidays at Christmas on Carter Creek.

Hosted by The Woman’s Club of Bryan/College Station, more than two dozen local merchants, designers, and shop keepers will present their own unique tablescapes to inspire the community.

Everyone is invited to join The Woman’s Club on November 15 and 16 at 1200 Carter Creek Pkwy in Bryan. You can purchase your General Admission ticket here.

If you’re someone who tries to sneak a peek at your Christmas presents before Christmas morning, there’s a Preview Party for you.

At the Preview Party on November 14, you can celebrate the holidays with light bites, cocktails, seasonal music and a glimpse of the exquisite table designs created by local shop owners, designers, and Woman’s Club members.

Plus, there will be a raffle to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Montelongo’s!

Your Preview Party tickets can be purchased here.

