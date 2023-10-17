Halloween fashion trends being showcased at Stress Kills fashion show

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A collaboration between Vortex Studios and Carson Fashion will occur on Oct 28th at 2609 S. College Ave.

Fashion models will walk the stage for the inaugural Stress Kills Fashion Show.

During the show, guests will be able to see the latest Halloween-inspired fashion, cocktails, DJ sets and more.

The show will also be used to spread mental health awareness.

“What we’re trying to aim at for this fashion show is to bring out the creativity of the community and get everybody involved,” said Vortex Studios founder Victor Lucil.

If you want to attend the Stress Kills fashion show tickets can be purchased here.

