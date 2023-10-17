How to recognize the warning signs of bullying

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Knowledge is power for parents and students alike.

It’s important to know how to recognize warning signs of bullying, and to know what to do if you or your student notices any signs of bullying in school.

School counselor, Paige Morris, says the most obvious sign to watch out for is a change in behavior.

“Some of those examples might include losing interest in things that were previously of interest to the student. You’ll see some changes that will take place like sleeping more often or making comments about being more tired, acting more lethargic. You may also notice a change in activity when it comes to academics, grades may shift and change. You may see that they’re making more requests to stay home from school or practice,” she said.

Morris says to constantly ask your children if there’s something going on.

“Make sure that you’re not afraid to ask. Ask them ‘what’s going on or ‘is there a reason why you don’t want to go to practice today? Are you really not feeling well?’” Morris said.

It’s also important to teach your kids how to be an “upstander.”

“There’s a big difference between being a bystander and being an upstander. That can look different for students or even for adults. This applies to a lot of different types of interactions with all different ages, but in particular with students. We need to teach them that it’s okay to use their voice, and it may not always mean speaking up in the middle of a heated conflict. That may not be a safe option. However, there is an option to speak up by telling an adult. Go find somebody, go get some help. It’s about understanding what the options are when it comes to being an upstander, so they’re not just standing by and watching. Instead, you’re standing up to prevent it from happening again,” Morris said.

Most of us are familiar with the stereotypical schoolyard bully, but bullies don’t limit themselves just to school playgrounds. With the growth in online communications, cyberbullying has become all too prevalent.

Connections Academy created a guide to help parents navigate cyberbullying prevention.

