How to recognize the warning signs of bullying

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Knowledge is power for parents and students alike.

It’s important to know how to recognize warning signs of bullying, and to know what to do if you or your student notices any signs of bullying in school.

School counselor, Paige Morris, says the most obvious sign to watch out for is a change in behavior.

“Some of those examples might include losing interest in things that were previously of interest to the student. You’ll see some changes that will take place like sleeping more often or making comments about being more tired, acting more lethargic. You may also notice a change in activity when it comes to academics, grades may shift and change. You may see that they’re making more requests to stay home from school or practice,” she said.

Morris says to constantly ask your children if there’s something going on.

“Make sure that you’re not afraid to ask. Ask them ‘what’s going on or ‘is there a reason why you don’t want to go to practice today? Are you really not feeling well?’” Morris said.

It’s also important to teach your kids how to be an “upstander.”

“There’s a big difference between being a bystander and being an upstander. That can look different for students or even for adults. This applies to a lot of different types of interactions with all different ages, but in particular with students. We need to teach them that it’s okay to use their voice, and it may not always mean speaking up in the middle of a heated conflict. That may not be a safe option. However, there is an option to speak up by telling an adult. Go find somebody, go get some help. It’s about understanding what the options are when it comes to being an upstander, so they’re not just standing by and watching. Instead, you’re standing up to prevent it from happening again,” Morris said.

Most of us are familiar with the stereotypical schoolyard bully, but bullies don’t limit themselves just to school playgrounds. With the growth in online communications, cyberbullying has become all too prevalent.

Connections Academy created a guide to help parents navigate cyberbullying prevention.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the circumstances behind an unnamed woman’s death...
Cause of death released for woman who died in Madison County Sheriff’s Office custody
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Gas and electrical are shut off to the building and all 12 apartments are evacuated for at...
Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex
Shilo Wells
Armed felon arrested in Montgomery County
Sunday night shooting injures several people in Navasota

Latest News

Discover new and innovative ways to decorate your home for the holidays at Christmas on Carter...
Get holiday inspiration from merchants and designers at Christmas on Carter Creek
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Enjoy tasty pasta at Casa Mangiare
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Halloween fashion trends being showcased at Stress Kills fashion show
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - national bullying prevention month