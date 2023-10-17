Jackson Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

HOUSTON -- Texas A&M’s McKinnley Jackson was named to the Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List, the award subcommittee and the Rotary Club of Houston announced Tuesday.

Jackson has started all seven games this season, helping lead one of the most aggressive and effective defensive lines in the country. The Aggies lead the nation in tackles for loss (65.0) and sacks (29.0), while holding their opponents to just a 28.6 third-down-conversion rate, good for 10th in the FBS. Among Power 5 programs, A&M ranks in the top 10 in total defense (277.9 y/g) and passing defense (172.7), and has given up just one rushing touchdown all season. In his four years in Aggieland, Jackson has played in 35 games, making 18 starts. The Lucedale, Mississippi, native has tallied 81 career tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

To be considered for the Lombardi Award™, players must be an NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver.

Be eligible to participate in the current season.

The Aggies have a bye this week and return to action Saturday, Oct. 28 to host South Carolina at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

