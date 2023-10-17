Jackson Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

(12thMan.com, Texas A&M)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON -- Texas A&M’s McKinnley Jackson was named to the Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List, the award subcommittee and the Rotary Club of Houston announced Tuesday. 

Jackson has started all seven games this season, helping lead one of the most aggressive and effective defensive lines in the country. The Aggies lead the nation in tackles for loss (65.0) and sacks (29.0), while holding their opponents to just a 28.6 third-down-conversion rate, good for 10th in the FBS. Among Power 5 programs, A&M ranks in the top 10 in total defense (277.9 y/g) and passing defense (172.7), and has given up just one rushing touchdown all season. In his four years in Aggieland, Jackson has played in 35 games, making 18 starts. The Lucedale, Mississippi, native has tallied 81 career tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

To be considered for the Lombardi Award™, players must be an NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a down Lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.
  • Be a Linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.
  • Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a Blocker or a Receiver or listed in the program as an Offensive Back or Receiver.
  • Be eligible to participate in the current season.

The Aggies have a bye this week and return to action Saturday, Oct. 28 to host South Carolina at 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the circumstances behind an unnamed woman’s death...
Cause of death released for woman who died in Madison County Sheriff’s Office custody
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Gas and electrical are shut off to the building and all 12 apartments are evacuated for at...
Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex
Shilo Wells
Armed felon arrested in Montgomery County
Sunday night shooting injures several people in Navasota

Latest News

Wade Taylor IV
Taylor IV Named SEC Preseason Player of the Year
Coulibaly selected to preseason media All-SEC Second Team
2023 Friday Football Fever
Calvert Trojans defeat King’s Academy 67-36
Aggie Men’s basketball ranked 15 in AP Top 25 preseason poll