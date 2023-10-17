Montojo makes his First DP World Tour Appearance Thursday

ANDALUCIA, Spain – Texas A&M men’s golf sophomore Jaime Montojo will make his first appearance in a DP World Tour event Thursday when he competes in the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, earning an amateur exemption.

“It’s exciting,” Montojo said. “I saw there are 11 players inside the top 100 of the world rankings, so there’s some really good players in the event. Two or three have played in the Ryder Cup. I’m going to really try to learn as much as I can from the best.”

Montojo will be joined by fellow Spaniard Aggies Adri Arnaus and Nacho Elvira, along with Johannes Veerman at the tournament which runs through Sunday. The Real Club de Golf Sotogrande is a Robert Trent Jones course located just north of Gibraltar. For the event, the circuit will play par 72 with a distance of 7,099 yards.

“It’s going to be great,” Montojo said. “It’s a course I’m a member of. It’s where I spent all of my summers. I know the course pretty well and I’m excited for that.”

The Madrid native is coming off a prodigious summer, winning the European Amateur Team Championship as well as tying for 13th place at the European Amateur Championship and advancing to the round of 64 at the Amateur Championship.

“Jaime is one of the best amateurs in Spain,” Aggie head coach Brian Kortan said. “He is excited to play a DP event at a golf course he’s played a few times. It’s always great when your guys have an opportunity to play on that stage. It only helps them and gives them more fuel to grow, get better and chase their goals.”

Montojo opened the fall portion of the 2023-24 campaign with a third-place finish at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills. He also added top-25 showings at the talent-laden SEC Match Play and Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

He enjoyed a successful rookie campaign, earning SEC Freshman of the Week twice in 2022-23. Montojo teed it up in 10 tournaments, totaling 28 rounds. He registered a 71.93 scoring average, including 0.57 vs. par and cashed in with three top-10 finishes. He helped A&M to a team title at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate with an eighth-place finish and earned all-tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics with a fourth-place showing.

The DP World Tour, also known as the European Tour, is the leading professional golf tour in Europe.

