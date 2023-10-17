Rodeo returns to Brazos Valley Fair this weekend

By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rodeo returns to the Brazos Valley Fair this weekend with three days of action.

Friday and Saturday the fun begins at 7 p.m. and Sunday events start at 4 p.m.

Rodeo Ambassador Victoria Burrer stopped by First News at Four Tuesday to share the message of rodeo.

" I go around the state of Texas to help promote the sport of rodeo,” Burrer said.

“You can expect to see the best in the business,” Burrer said while talking about the contestants set to compete this weekend. Bareback riding, barrel racing, and bull riding will be among the events during the CPRA/UPRA event. The ever-popular mutton bustin’ will also take place all three days.

Tickets for the rodeo can be purchased at the Brazos Valley Expo the day of or online here.

