Softball Travels to Texas, Hosts Blinn Thursday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team is scheduled to travel to Texas Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. game, followed by a home game against Blinn College Thursday night at 5 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

Wednesday’s game will air on the Longhorn Network and admission is free to the public. Admission to Davis Diamond is free for Thursday’s home game. A live stream will not be provided.

Texas A&M has played two 10-inning games this fall, including a 3-3 tie with Texas State and an 8-2 victory at Texas A&M Commerce.

The Aggies posted a 35-21 overall record in 2023, including 12 wins in SEC action, while making an NCAA Regional final appearance. Texas A&M returns nine letterwinners from 2023, including seven position starters and three pitchers. The Maroon & White added 10 newcomers, including six transfers and four true freshmen.

In head coach Trisha Ford’s first season in Aggieland, A&M won five of eight SEC series and registered the most conference wins since 2018. The Maroon & White ranked in the top 25 in all four nationally recognized polls (ESPN, NFCA, D1 Softball, Softball America) for six consecutive weeks and reached as high as No. 13 in the D1 Softball poll.

Wednesday is the second road trip for the Aggies this fall, while Thursday marks the second of five home games.

