Tahoka, the abandoned and abused dog, now ready for adoption

Tahoka, the dog who was found abandoned and critically ill, is now ready for adoption,...
Tahoka, the dog who was found abandoned and critically ill, is now ready for adoption, according to Aggieland Humane Society(Aggieland Humane Society)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tahoka, the dog who was found abandoned and critically ill, is now ready for adoption, according to Aggieland Humane Society.

The male poodle mix captured the hearts of the Brazos Valley when his story went viral.

Tahoka received care from Kingdom Animal Hospital in Bryan and at Aggieland Humane Society. Thanks to his team of dedicated caregivers, he’s now ready to find his forever home.

Aggieland Humane Society wants to see Tahoka go to a committed family and is taking extra steps in the adoption process to ensure he has the best chance for success at his new home.

Each potential adopter needs to submit a letter along with the adoption application. Applications and letters will be accepted until Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

Aggieland Humane Society said because they anticipate a high number of applications, they will review applications and contact potential adopters in the days after the deadline.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the circumstances behind an unnamed woman’s death...
Cause of death released for woman who died in Madison County Sheriff’s Office custody
Gas and electrical are shut off to the building and all 12 apartments are evacuated for at...
Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex
Sunday night shooting injures several people in Navasota
Shilo Wells
Armed felon arrested in Montgomery County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday(Recurring)
Miss Madison County Scholarship Organization looking to return to Miss Texas
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday(Recurring)
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 3
Brazos Valley Gives- Still Creek Ranch
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex