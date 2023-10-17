Tahoka, the abandoned and abused dog, now ready for adoption

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tahoka, the dog who was found abandoned and critically ill, is now ready for adoption, according to Aggieland Humane Society.

The male poodle mix captured the hearts of the Brazos Valley when his story went viral.

Tahoka received care from Kingdom Animal Hospital in Bryan and at Aggieland Humane Society. Thanks to his team of dedicated caregivers, he’s now ready to find his forever home.

Aggieland Humane Society wants to see Tahoka go to a committed family and is taking extra steps in the adoption process to ensure he has the best chance for success at his new home.

Each potential adopter needs to submit a letter along with the adoption application. Applications and letters will be accepted until Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m.

Aggieland Humane Society said because they anticipate a high number of applications, they will review applications and contact potential adopters in the days after the deadline.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.