Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County

Fatal Crash generic image
Fatal Crash generic image(MGN)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash on a Walker County roadway.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Roberts Road and FM 1696.

DPS says a 17-year-old was driving eastbound, lost control, and went off the roadway. The teenager was the only person inside the car. She died at the scene. DPS says the driver’s name will not be released since she is only 17-years-old.

Authorities are now investigating the crash.

