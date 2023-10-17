Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash on a Walker County roadway.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at Roberts Road and FM 1696.

DPS says a 17-year-old was driving eastbound, lost control, and went off the roadway. The teenager was the only person inside the car. She died at the scene. DPS says the driver’s name will not be released since she is only 17-years-old.

Authorities are now investigating the crash.

