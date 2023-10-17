Your Vote Counts 2023: County Sample Ballots
Sample ballots for the Nov. 7 General Election
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s General Election is on Nov. 7, with early voting starting Oct. 23. The information on sample ballots helps voters to cast informed votes, they list polling places and hours and contain an image of what the actual ballot will look like.
Below are the sample ballots available in each county.
- Brazos County
- Burleson County
- Grimes County
- Houston County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Madison County
- Milam County
- Montgomery County
- Robertson County
- General Election
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.