Your Vote Counts 2023: County Sample Ballots

Sample ballots for the Nov. 7 General Election
(WILX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s General Election is on Nov. 7, with early voting starting Oct. 23. The information on sample ballots helps voters to cast informed votes, they list polling places and hours and contain an image of what the actual ballot will look like.

Below are the sample ballots available in each county.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the circumstances behind an unnamed woman’s death...
Cause of death released for woman who died in Madison County Sheriff’s Office custody
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Gas and electrical are shut off to the building and all 12 apartments are evacuated for at...
Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex
Shilo Wells
Armed felon arrested in Montgomery County
Sunday night shooting injures several people in Navasota

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Your Vote Counts 2023: General Election voting guide
Your Vote Counts 2023: Voting dates, deadlines and polling locations for General Election
When you vote on Nov. 7 you’ll be asked to decide on 14 State Constitutional amendments. Among...
Your Vote Counts: Proposition 13
Election Day
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 11