Your Vote Counts 2023: General Election voting guide

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the Nov. 7 General Election runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3.

Early voting times vary depending on the day. Check out the chart below for dates and times.

Date Time Oct. 23 - 27 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 28 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Oct. 29 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 30 - Nov. 3 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where can I vote

Early Voting Polling Locations

Election Day Polling Locations

On Election Day, Nov. 8, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the last day to cast your vote in the General Election. Don’t be discouraged by long lines, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you can cast your vote.

If you live outside of Brazos County, click the link below for your county’s voting location(s):

What to bring?

When you arrive, you will be asked for identification. Valid forms of ID include:

Voter ID Card

Valid Texas Drivers License

United States passport

Texas personal identification card

Texas license to carry a handgun

United States military identification card containing your photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing your photograph

What will the ballot look like?

Sample ballot of the 2023 General Election for Brazos County and the rest of the Brazos Valley can be found here.

Sample ballots show what you’ll see on your ballot, including candidates, questions, and any required instruction text. Sample ballots can be taken into the voting booth.

The 2023 General Election ballot will have Texas Constitutional Amendments, local elections, as well as local propositions.

Who is on the ballot?

Not all races below will appear on your ballot, which will vary based on where you are voting.

State

Proposition 1 - This would add a new section to Article 1 of the Texas Constitution establishing a right to farming, ranching and timber production on owned or leased personal property. For Against

Proposition 2 - The county or municipality would be able to provide an exemption on property taxes for properties that are used for childcare. For Against

Proposition 3 - Designed to prohibit a wealth tax from becoming law. Texas has no income tax and no plans for a wealth tax, but this would prevent one from becoming law in the future. For Against

Proposition 4 - Increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. It also includes other tax reforms with a temporary limit on appraisals for commercial, mineral and residential properties that don’t receive a homestead exemption that are worth less than $5 million. For Against

Proposition 5 - Will create the Texas University Fund to enhance four emerging research universities that don’t benefit from the Permanent University Fund. Those universities are Texas Tech University, University of Houston, Texas State University and the University of North Texas. For Against

Proposition 6 - Will create the $1 billion Texas Water Fund the will be used for different water infrastructure projects. The money will come from the state’s economic stabilization fund. For Against

Proposition 7 - Will create an amendment to the Texas State Constitution and establish the Texas Energy Fund, which would fund loans and grants to build, maintain, and modernize electric generating facilities. For Against

Proposition 8 - Would create the Broadband Infrastructure Fund which will allocate $1.5 billion dollars across the state in underserved areas in an attempt to close the digital divide. For Against

Proposition 9 - Would provide a cost of living adjustment for retired Texas teachers. For Against

Proposition 10 - Would authorize the state legislature to exempt taxes on finished goods from medical manufacturers. For Against

Proposition 11 - Would authorize the state legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds to fund parks and recreational facilities. For Against

Proposition 12 - Would abolish the office of County Treasurer in Galveston County. For Against

Proposition 13 - Would increase the maximum retirement age for state level judges and justices from 75 to 79. For Against

Proposition 14 - Would create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a trust fund for the creation and improvement of state parks. For Against



Bryan ISD

Single Member District 2 - The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Julie Harlin - NP (Incumbent) Christasha Chrissy Ransome - NP Prentiss E. Madison - NP

At-Large Place 6 - The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. The at-large position means the trustee does not represent a specific area of the school district. Joel Bryan- NP



College Station ISD

School Board Trustee Place 6 - The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Kim Ege- NP

School Board Trustee Place 7 - The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. Geralyn Nolan - NP (Incumbent) Heather Simmen - NP

Proposition A - A $284,975,000 bond that would go towards district-wide safety, security, technology infrastructure and facilities maintenance improvements. It would also go towards school renovations, CTE labs, playing fields and stadiums, bus parking and more.

Proposition B - A $14,145,000 bond that would go towards instructional technology devices. This is a property tax increase

Proposition C - A $38,475,000 bond for additions and renovations to the A&M Consolidated High School football stadium and athletic fieldhouse. As well as the College Station High School football stadium. This is a property tax increase.

Proposition D- A $13,270,000 bond for renovations to both the A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School baseball/softball stadiums. This is a property tax increase.

Abbreviation Guide

Party Abbreviation Republican REP Democratic DEM Libertarian LIB Green GRN Non-partisan NP

