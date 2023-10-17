Your Vote Counts 2023: General Election voting guide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the Nov. 7 General Election runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3.
Early voting times vary depending on the day. Check out the chart below for dates and times.
|Date
|Time
|Oct. 23 - 27
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Oct. 29
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Oct. 30 - Nov. 3
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where can I vote
Early Voting Polling Locations
Early voting will start Oct. 23 and end on Nov. 3. Lines are typically shorter during early voting.
- Arena Hall 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan, Texas
- Brazos County Election Administrator Office 300 East Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100, Bryan, Texas
- College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility 1603 Graham Road, College Station, Texas
- Galilee Baptist Church 804 N. Logan, Bryan, Texas
- Memorial Student Center- Room L526 275 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station, Texas
Election Day Polling Locations
On Election Day, Nov. 8, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the last day to cast your vote in the General Election. Don’t be discouraged by long lines, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you can cast your vote.
- A&M Church of Christ 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. Tx
- Arena Hall 2906 Tabor Rd, Bryan, TX
- Beacon Baptist Church 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
- Ben Milam Elementary School 1201 Ridgedale St, Bryan, TX
- Brazos Center 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, TX
- Brazos County Election Admin Office (Ruth McLeod Training Room) 300 E WJB PKWY, STE 100, Bryan TX
- Castle Heights Baptist Church 4504 E. Hwy 21, Bryan, TX
- Church of the Nazarene 2122 E. William J Bryan Pkwy, Bryan, TX
- College Heights Assembly of God 4100 Old College Rd. Bryan, TX
- College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room) 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station, TX
- College Station ISD Admin. Building 1812 Welsh, College Station, TX
- College Station Meeting and Training Facility 1603 Graham Road, College Station, TX
- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan, TX
- First Baptist Church- Bryan 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan, TX
- Galilee Baptist Church 804 N. Logan, Bryan, TX
- Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 412 William D Fitch Pkwy, College Station, TX
- Lincoln Center 1000 Eleanor, College Station, TX
- Living Hope Baptist Church 4170 State Highway 6 south, College Station, TX
- Memorial Student Center (MSC) Texas A&M Campus, Room L526, College Station, TX
- Parkway Baptist Church 1501 Southwest Pkwy, College Station, TX
- South Brazos County ESD #1 2985 Wingfall St, Millican, TX
- St. Francis Episcopal Church 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station, TX
- Wellborn Baptist Church 14575 FM 2154 Rd, College Station, TX
- Zion Church of Kurten 977 N. FM 2038, Kurten, TX
If you live outside of Brazos County, click the link below for your county’s voting location(s):
- Austin County
- Burleson County
- Grimes County
- Houston County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Madison County
- Milam County
- Montgomery County
- Robertson County
- San Jacinto County
- Trinity County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
What to bring?
When you arrive, you will be asked for identification. Valid forms of ID include:
- Voter ID Card
- Valid Texas Drivers License
- United States passport
- Texas personal identification card
- Texas license to carry a handgun
- United States military identification card containing your photograph
- United States citizenship certificate containing your photograph
What will the ballot look like?
Sample ballot of the 2023 General Election for Brazos County and the rest of the Brazos Valley can be found here.
Sample ballots show what you’ll see on your ballot, including candidates, questions, and any required instruction text. Sample ballots can be taken into the voting booth.
The 2023 General Election ballot will have Texas Constitutional Amendments, local elections, as well as local propositions.
Who is on the ballot?
Not all races below will appear on your ballot, which will vary based on where you are voting.
State
- Proposition 1- This would add a new section to Article 1 of the Texas Constitution establishing a right to farming, ranching and timber production on owned or leased personal property.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 2- The county or municipality would be able to provide an exemption on property taxes for properties that are used for childcare.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 3- Designed to prohibit a wealth tax from becoming law. Texas has no income tax and no plans for a wealth tax, but this would prevent one from becoming law in the future.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 4- Increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000. It also includes other tax reforms with a temporary limit on appraisals for commercial, mineral and residential properties that don’t receive a homestead exemption that are worth less than $5 million.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 5- Will create the Texas University Fund to enhance four emerging research universities that don’t benefit from the Permanent University Fund. Those universities are Texas Tech University, University of Houston, Texas State University and the University of North Texas.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 6- Will create the $1 billion Texas Water Fund the will be used for different water infrastructure projects. The money will come from the state’s economic stabilization fund.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 7- Will create an amendment to the Texas State Constitution and establish the Texas Energy Fund, which would fund loans and grants to build, maintain, and modernize electric generating facilities.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 8- Would create the Broadband Infrastructure Fund which will allocate $1.5 billion dollars across the state in underserved areas in an attempt to close the digital divide.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 9- Would provide a cost of living adjustment for retired Texas teachers.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 10- Would authorize the state legislature to exempt taxes on finished goods from medical manufacturers.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 11- Would authorize the state legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds to fund parks and recreational facilities.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 12- Would abolish the office of County Treasurer in Galveston County.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 13- Would increase the maximum retirement age for state level judges and justices from 75 to 79.
- For
- Against
- Proposition 14- Would create the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, a trust fund for the creation and improvement of state parks.
- For
- Against
Bryan ISD
- Single Member District 2- The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Julie Harlin- NP (Incumbent)
- Christasha Chrissy Ransome- NP
- Prentiss E. Madison- NP
- At-Large Place 6- The member serves a 3-year term. There are seven total board members. Their duties include approving Bryan ISD’s budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more. The at-large position means the trustee does not represent a specific area of the school district.
- Joel Bryan- NP
College Station ISD
- School Board Trustee Place 6- The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Kim Ege- NP
- School Board Trustee Place 7- The trustee serves a three-year term, and there are seven total board members. Their duties include approving the CSISD budget, identifying district needs and goals, approving building plans, setting tax rates, and more.
- Geralyn Nolan- NP (Incumbent)
- Heather Simmen- NP
- Proposition A- A $284,975,000 bond that would go towards district-wide safety, security, technology infrastructure and facilities maintenance improvements. It would also go towards school renovations, CTE labs, playing fields and stadiums, bus parking and more.
- Proposition B- A $14,145,000 bond that would go towards instructional technology devices. This is a property tax increase
- Proposition C- A $38,475,000 bond for additions and renovations to the A&M Consolidated High School football stadium and athletic fieldhouse. As well as the College Station High School football stadium. This is a property tax increase.
- Proposition D- A $13,270,000 bond for renovations to both the A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School baseball/softball stadiums. This is a property tax increase.
Abbreviation Guide
|Party
|Abbreviation
|Republican
|REP
|Democratic
|DEM
|Libertarian
|LIB
|Green
|GRN
|Non-partisan
|NP
