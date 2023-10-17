Your Vote Counts 2023: Voting dates, deadlines and polling locations for General Election
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The General Election is coming up on Nov. 7, and this year the ballot is made up mostly of Texas Constitutional Amendments. Depending on the location, voters in the Brazos Valley could also see school board races and school bond propositions.
Voting Dates and Deadlines
|Date
|Last day to register to vote
|Oct. 10
|Early voting starts
|Oct. 23
|Last day to apply for ballot by mail
|Oct. 27
|Early voting ends
|Nov. 3
|Last day to receive ballot by mail
|Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
|Election Day
|Nov. 7
Anyone registered to vote can vote early but it must be in person, unless you qualify to vote by mail.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
Mail-in ballot applications must be received, not postmarked, by the county’s early voting clerk by Oct. 27. Applications can also be dropped off in person or sent in by fax or email, but the county must receive a hard copy within four business days. Click here to download an application or request one to be mailed to you here.
Brazos County applications can be mailed, emailed or faxed to the following:
- Brazos County Elections Administrator Office
- 300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, STE: 100, Bryan, TX 77803
- Email: BrazosVotes@brazoscountytx.gov
- Fax: 979-361-5779
For more information on what you need to bring to vote, click here.
Early Voting Polling Locations
In Brazos County you can vote at any of the five early voting polling locations. The early voting schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Oct. 23-27
|8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Sunday, Oct. 29
|10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Oct. 30-Nov. 3
|7 a.m. - 7p.m.
- Arena Hall
- Brazos County Election Administrator Office
- College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility
- Galilee Baptist Church
- Memorial Student Center- Room L526
Election Day Polling Locations
On Election Day, Nov. 7, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the last day to cast your vote in the General Election. Don’t be discouraged by long lines, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you can cast your vote.
- A&M Church of Christ
- Arena Hall
- Beacon Baptist Church
- Ben Milam Elementary School
- Brazos Center
- Brazos County Election Admin Office (Ruth McLeod Training Room)
- Castle Heights Baptist Church
- Church of the Nazarene
- College Heights Assembly of God
- College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room)
- College Station ISD Admin. Building
- College Station Meeting and Training Facility
- Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church
- First Baptist Church- Bryan
- Galilee Baptist Church
- Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
- Lincoln Center
- Living Hope Baptist Church
- Memorial Student Center (MSC)
- Parkway Baptist Church
- South Brazos County ESD #1
- St. Francis Episcopal Church
- Wellborn Baptist Church
- Zion Church of Kurten
If you live outside of Brazos County, click the links below for your county’s voting location(s):
- Austin County
- Burleson County
- Grimes County
- Houston County
- Lee County
- Leon County
- Madison County
- Milam County
- Montgomery County
- Robertson County
- San Jacinto County
- Trinity County
- Walker County
- Waller County
- Washington County
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.