Your Vote Counts 2023: Voting dates, deadlines and polling locations for General Election

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The General Election is coming up on Nov. 7, and this year the ballot is made up mostly of Texas Constitutional Amendments. Depending on the location, voters in the Brazos Valley could also see school board races and school bond propositions.

Voting Dates and Deadlines

Date Last day to register to vote Oct. 10 Early voting starts Oct. 23 Last day to apply for ballot by mail Oct. 27 Early voting ends Nov. 3 Last day to receive ballot by mail Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Election Day Nov. 7

Anyone registered to vote can vote early but it must be in person, unless you qualify to vote by mail.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

be 65 years or older;

be sick or disabled;

be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

Mail-in ballot applications must be received, not postmarked, by the county’s early voting clerk by Oct. 27. Applications can also be dropped off in person or sent in by fax or email, but the county must receive a hard copy within four business days. Click here to download an application or request one to be mailed to you here.

Brazos County applications can be mailed, emailed or faxed to the following:

Brazos County Elections Administrator Office 300 E. Wm. J. Bryan Pkwy, STE: 100, Bryan, TX 77803

Email: BrazosVotes@brazoscountytx.gov

Fax: 979-361-5779

For more information on what you need to bring to vote, click here.

Early Voting Polling Locations

In Brazos County you can vote at any of the five early voting polling locations. The early voting schedule is as follows:

Date Time Oct. 23-27 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 3 7 a.m. - 7p.m.

Election Day Polling Locations

On Election Day, Nov. 7, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will be the last day to cast your vote in the General Election. Don’t be discouraged by long lines, as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. you can cast your vote.

If you live outside of Brazos County, click the links below for your county’s voting location(s):

