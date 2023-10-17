Your Vote Counts: Proposition 13

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you vote on Nov. 7, you’ll be asked to decide on 14 State Constitutional amendments. Among them is Proposition 13, which seeks to increase the mandatory retirement age of state judges.

Currently, the Texas Constitutions says state justices and judges must retire at age 75. Proposition 13 seeks to increase that age to 79. It would also increase the minimum retirement age for state judges from 70 to 75.

It is important to note that the retirement age increase impacts the retirement of state level justices and judges only. That includes appellate, district and criminal district courts since they’re paid by the state.

“It doesn’t impact county judges or county court law judges,” said County Judge Duane Peters. “As long as the voters approve you, you can continue to serve,” said Judge Peters.

The current mandatory retirement age of 75 for state judges in Texas was adopted in 1965.

Supporters for the increase say more people are retiring later than previous generations and say it could minimize judicial turnover.

“Today, you know folks live longer, and are active and I’m sure there are a lot of judges out there who may be able to still do their job and do it well,” said Judge Peters.

A number of states have no mandated retirement age. Others range from 70-75 years old. Vermont is 90.

There is no mandatory retirement age for federal judges. Concerns over cognitive abilities were raised last month when 96-year-old Judge Pauline Newman was suspended from hearing cases.

