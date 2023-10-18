Aggie baseball to take on Cougars in exhibition game Friday in Houston

By Easton Barnes / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas -- The Texas A&M Aggie baseball team will wrap up their fall exhibition schedule with a 14-inning game against the Houston Cougars at Schroder Park Friday night at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets are available for $10, and concessions stands will be open.

The Aggies squared off in Houston with the Cougars last season taking a mid-week victory, 5-1.

Previously this fall, the Maroon & White defeated the Houston Christian Huskies in a 14-inning affair by a score of 20-2.

The Aggies are entering their third season under Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle led Texas A&M to an SEC Western Division title and the program’s seventh College World Series appearance in 2022. Last year he directed Texas A&M to the title game of the SEC Tournament before earning a second straight berth in the NCAA Tournament where they advanced to the finals of the Stanford Regional.

