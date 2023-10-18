Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the circumstances behind an unnamed woman’s death...
Cause of death released for woman who died in Madison County Sheriff’s Office custody
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Gas and electrical are shut off to the building and all 12 apartments are evacuated for at...
Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex
"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station family loses home and business in devastating fire, community rallies to aid
FILE - A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a...
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea
The victim's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times while she was...
Courtroom brawl breaks out after man pleads guilty to 16-year-old's murder
Othis Ethel and Kenya Williams, who have been residents of a duplex on Airline Drive for nearly...
College Station family loses home and business in devastating fire, community rallies to aid