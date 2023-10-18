A&M Consolidated wins in 5 sets over Rudder 25-23, 25-18, 11-25, 23-25, 15-11

Consol Tigers logo
Consol Tigers logo(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Emma Watson had a team high 12 kills as A&M Consolidated defended the homecourt on Tuesday night with a 5 set win over Rudder at Tiger Gym.

After winning the first two sets, Rudder caught fire behind the arm of Kimora Maxey who delivered a match high 15 kills, but in the end it was the Lady Tigers that won the match 25-23, 25-18, 11-25, 23-25, 15-11.

The victory was A&M Consolidated’s second win in District 21-5A. The Lady Tigers (13-27, 2-10) will travel to Lake Creek on Friday to take on the Lady Lions. First serve is set for 6 P.M. Rudder (20-25, 2-10) will travel to Cougar Gym in College Station to take on district leader College Station. First serve is set for 5 P.M.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the circumstances behind an unnamed woman’s death...
Cause of death released for woman who died in Madison County Sheriff’s Office custody
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Gas and electrical are shut off to the building and all 12 apartments are evacuated for at...
Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex
Shilo Wells
Armed felon arrested in Montgomery County
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County

Latest News

Caldwell volleyball
Caldwell volleyball sweeps Manor New Tech
Brazos Christian rolls by Waco Reicher 3-0
Jackson Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List
Jackson Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List
Taylor IV Named SEC Preseason Player of the Year
Taylor IV Named SEC Preseason Player of the Year