A&M Consolidated wins in 5 sets over Rudder 25-23, 25-18, 11-25, 23-25, 15-11

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Emma Watson had a team high 12 kills as A&M Consolidated defended the homecourt on Tuesday night with a 5 set win over Rudder at Tiger Gym.

After winning the first two sets, Rudder caught fire behind the arm of Kimora Maxey who delivered a match high 15 kills, but in the end it was the Lady Tigers that won the match 25-23, 25-18, 11-25, 23-25, 15-11.

The victory was A&M Consolidated’s second win in District 21-5A. The Lady Tigers (13-27, 2-10) will travel to Lake Creek on Friday to take on the Lady Lions. First serve is set for 6 P.M. Rudder (20-25, 2-10) will travel to Cougar Gym in College Station to take on district leader College Station. First serve is set for 5 P.M.

