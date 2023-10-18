Brazos County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying alleged burglary suspect

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a person they believe is responsible for several burglaries at a construction materials company on SH-21.

Recently obtained dashcam footage shows a person investigators think is part of a larger group responsible for a string of burglaries at Knife River that stretch back to September.

“Knife River has been the victim of two separate incidents where they lost more than $50,000 in tools and equipment,” Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said.

Crimestoppers and investigators organized a reenactment of the alleged crimes. They say multiple people are suspected to be involved, but the reenactment is focused on the person in the dashcam footage.

That suspect is believed to be in their early to late 20s, around 5′8 to 5′10 in height, and a medium build.

Investigator Jesse Ostiguin’s statement below details the burglaries.

“Unknown suspects broke a lock in the front parking lot of Knife River Construction and Materials Company located in the 6300 block of West State Highway 21 in Bryan. Distinctive shoe footprints were found as the suspects walked across the main construction materials yard of Knife River to the company vehicle parking area. At this parking area is where the suspects then broke the windows of four company-owned vehicles, allowing them access to small gas and electric-powered hand tools such as saws, drills, laser levels, and small hand tools such as socket sets, hammers, and hand levels. The suspects also broke into two company-owned enclosed cargo trailers while on the property. Stolen from these cargo trailers were two gas-powered Aztec backpack concrete vibrators along with gas-powered cut-off saws. The suspects used a company wheelbarrow to take these stolen items back to the front parking lot gate to an awaiting vehicle.”

Deputies say it’s likely the tools that were stolen could end up being sold online. They’re asking the public to keep an eye out.

If you have any information regarding the suspects, or have seen anyone trying to sell equipment, you could be eligible for a financial reward from Crimestoppers.

To report information, call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4955 or Crimestoppers’s tip line at 775-TIPS.

