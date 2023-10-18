Caldwell volleyball sweeps Manor New Tech
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell volleyball team beat Manor New Tech 25-12, 25-23, 25-9 Tuesday night at Hornet Gym.
The Hornets were led by Kysen Toney and Natalie Eastep with 7 kills each. Caitlyn Faust added 6 kills with Tyniah Johnson chipping in 5 kills.
Caldwell will be at Taylor on Friday before wrapping up the regular season next Tuesday at home against Giddings.
