Caldwell volleyball sweeps Manor New Tech

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell volleyball team beat Manor New Tech 25-12, 25-23, 25-9 Tuesday night at Hornet Gym.

The Hornets were led by Kysen Toney and Natalie Eastep with 7 kills each. Caitlyn Faust added 6 kills with Tyniah Johnson chipping in 5 kills.

Caldwell will be at Taylor on Friday before wrapping up the regular season next Tuesday at home against Giddings.

