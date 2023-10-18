City of College Station receives federal grant to support law enforcement

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station will receive a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to purchase law enforcement equipment. The money comes through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, made the announcement Wednesday.

The $52,576 grant will be used to buy equipment that can be used to process crime scenes at night and support officer safety.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Senator Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like College Station.”

