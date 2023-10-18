City of College Station receives federal grant to support law enforcement

College Station Police Department
College Station Police Department(CSPD)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station will receive a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to purchase law enforcement equipment. The money comes through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, made the announcement Wednesday.

The $52,576 grant will be used to buy equipment that can be used to process crime scenes at night and support officer safety.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Senator Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like College Station.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County
Tahoka, the dog who was found abandoned and critically ill, is now ready for adoption,...
Tahoka, the abandoned and abused dog, now ready for adoption
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program

Latest News

“Trade Talks” is an event geared toward High School junior and seniors from across the Brazos...
Trade Talks event gives High school students an outlook on career opportunities
Jada Harvey
Home caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing credit card information from hospice patient
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station family loses home and business in devastating fire, community rallies to aid
Othis Ethel and Kenya Williams, who have been residents of a duplex on Airline Drive for nearly...
College Station family loses home and business in devastating fire, community rallies to aid