College Station family loses home and business in devastating fire, community rallies to aid

“It’s hard. To work hard, get everything that you would want and need, and in the blink of an eye, within minutes to be just gone.”
Othis Ethel and Kenya Williams, who have been residents of a duplex on Airline Drive for nearly three years, now face the task of rebuilding their lives from the rubble of their former home.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A family of four in College Station is grappling with the aftermath of a fire that destroyed their home over the weekend, along with equipment for their business.

Othis Ethel and Kenya Williams, who have been residents of a duplex on Airline Drive for nearly three years, now face the task of rebuilding their lives from the rubble of their former home.

According to the family the fire, which they say investigators believe started with a candle in their living room, quickly spread and engulfed their home.

“We were told by the marshals that it started with a candle. So, the candle caught fire to the living room curtain, the window broke, and the wind just engulfed the entire apartment,” said Williams.

The loss also extends to their family business, which included catering supplies worth thousands of dollars.

Despite the devastating situation, Williams takes comfort in the fact that his family escaped without injury.

“Some will say it’s a house, but it was a home. Everything that we possessed was in there but the main thing that I take from this is my children, I, were able to escape without injury,” Williams added.

The community has rallied behind the Williams family, coming together to raise funds and collect donations to assist them in getting back on their feet and finding a new place to call home.

Williams expressed gratitude for the support, saying, “You know we definitely devote ourselves to the community. I try my best to serve and help the community and anyone in need, and for it to be reciprocated in my time of need is, it’s astonishing.”

A fundraiser for the family has been set up through GoFundMe.

