Coulibaly makes preseason Cheryl Miller Award Watchlist

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Aicha Coulibaly was selected to the Cheryl Miller Award Watchlist, featuring 20 of the best small forwards in the country, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.

Coulibaly is entering her first season with the Aggies after transferring from Auburn where she was named to the All-SEC Second Team two-consecutive years (2022,2023). She led Auburn in scoring (16.2), rebounding (7.0) and steals (2.2) during that span. Earlier this week, the SEC veteran was named to the Preseason Media All-SEC Second Team.

The Bamako, Mali, native enters the 2023-24 campaign with 995 career points and nine double-doubles. Coulibaly and the Aggies will begin their season against A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies here in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2024 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here or via the 12th Man Mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program
Tahoka, the dog who was found abandoned and critically ill, is now ready for adoption,...
Tahoka, the abandoned and abused dog, now ready for adoption

Latest News

A&M Consolidated volleyball huddled up with head coach Sean McMurray.
A&M Consolidated wins in 5 sets over Rudder 25-23, 25-18, 11-25, 23-25, 15-11
Caldwell volleyball
Caldwell volleyball sweeps Manor New Tech
Brazos Christian rolls by Waco Reicher 3-0
Taylor IV Named SEC Preseason Player of the Year
Taylor IV Named SEC Preseason Player of the Year