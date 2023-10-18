Create a one of a kind bowl for Brazos Valley Empty Bowls

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An event benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank is returning for its 18th year.

Brazos Valley Empty Bowls is designed to fill your stomach and your heart.

For $20 you can buy a unique bowl made by someone in the community and enjoy a meal of soup and bread.

All proceeds from Brazos Valley Empty Bowls will be benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

“There are a lot of people in our community that have food insecurity,” said Brazos Valley Empty Bowls Organizers Penny Woodcock. “This is our attempt to fill those bowls in our community and to raise awareness.”

The event will take place at Blackwater Draw Brewing Company on Nov. 12 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

You can also paint a bowl for Empty Bowls at U-Paint-It or you can take a kit and supplies with you and do it at home.

The deadline to paint a bowl for the event will be Nov. 4.

