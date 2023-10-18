Experience the magic of mural creation all week long

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Five professional muralists from around the world are bringing life to the walls of College Station.

The Arts Council’s first-ever Rev Up the Arts Mural Festival is underway and you can experience the magic of mural creation in real time!

You can stop by any of the five mural locations through Saturday, Oct. 21 to watch the artists transform the blank walls into canvases that tell unique stories of the Brazos Valley.

Be sure to swing by The Arts Council first to pick up a stamp card. If you get a stamp from all five locations, you will be entered into a drawing to receive an awesome prize!

Muralist, Candy Kuo, stopped by The Three to share her excitement and inspiration.

“When I go to different cities, I love to research native plants, flora and fauna,” Kuo said. “The piece is going to be a large Hummingbird, and of course, we will also have some of the very unique maroon bluebonnets.”

On Saturday, Oct. 21, join The Arts Council at Northgate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at The Yard from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Mural Festival Vendor Markets! From artisan crafts and vintage clothing to local business booth set ups, this day will be full of shopping, fun and great art.

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - Arts Council Mural Festival
