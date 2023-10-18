Home caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing credit card information from hospice patient

According to police reports, Jada Harvey, 26, was filling in as an in-home caregiver for a hospice patient in December 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman is in custody for allegedly stealing and using credit card numbers from a hospice patient.

According to police reports, Jada Harvey, 26, was filling in as an in-home caregiver for a hospice patient in December 2022. After completing her time working, the family noticed a number of charges on the bedridden patient’s card. Police say Harvey reportedly used the card information on multiple occasions making a total of 33 transactions. She allegedly purchased things from online retailers, Tiger Commissary and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

After going through her charges, authorities found she used information from four other elderly individuals.

Harvey is charged with two counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of exploitation of the elderly. She is being held in the Brazos County Jail with bonds totaling $80,000.

