Laugh and booze with the cast of Drunk Shakespeare

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s all the tragedy and drama of a William Shakespeare play, but with a twist.

Director Savannah Barrera describes it as a normal full on Shakespeare play with costumes and props, but with one key difference.

“The difference is that we’re going to get a bunch of the cast totally smashed, and they’ll have to keep going and see what happens,” Barrera said. “It’s very fun.”

Drunk Shakespeare is happening on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The 101 in Downtown Bryan.

101 Owner Jeremy Stark says the venue does a lot of different things, like live music, drag shows and more. This new addition is a welcome change to their lineup.

“When Savannah came and said, ‘hey, we want to do a drunk Shakespeare play,’ I was like ‘hell yeah, let’s get some theater in here too,” Stark said.

The show will once again feature the handcrafted brews of Brian Clark. These select beers were brewed and named specifically for Drunk Shakespeare’s rendition of Macbeth. There are two limited time flavors, the Lady MacBerry is a light bodied sour with blackberries, wheat, barley and hops. The Scottish Brew is a traditional scottish ale made with roasted barley and traditional malts, and a small twist.

“It’s also hopped with East Kent Goldings, which is a British hops and I broke tradition by using some finishing hops from Yakima, Washington,” Clark said.

Stark says Clark’s beers fit right in at The 101.

“They’re brand new and specific for this event, that’s what we love here,” Stark said. “We love craft beer and new, special, interesting things that you just can’t get anywhere else.”

If these flavors peak your interest, you have to stop by The 101 on Nov. 4.

“There’s only one keg of this, there’s two kegs of this,” Clark said. “That’s it. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Grab a drink and get into character because Barrera says audience participation is a must.

“There is a lot of opportunity to be able to interact with the people on stage. We have a fun game where if the train inevitably goes by in Downtown Bryan, we cannot continue,” Barrera said. “We stop the show and play ‘the train game’ and the audience gets to participate in that as well.”

Don’t miss this one night only event.

“Drunk Shakespeare is truly just no strings attached,” Barrera said. “Show up, have a good time, leave with your face hurting because you smiled so much.”

