Local, international artists creating murals in Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has invited five artists to add more beauty to College Station. They’re a part of the Arts Council’s inaugural Rev Up the Arts Mural Festival. It started Monday and is running until Saturday.

The artists have separate locations where they’re putting their talents on display. Those include The Arts Council, the TXAG Store in the Northgate District, University Flowers, The Yard at Caprock Crossing and at the corner of Highway 6 and University.

The community is now able to visit the locations and talk to the artists as they’re working.

On Saturday, The Arts Council is hosting two festival markets where people can pick up a map detailing where the murals are and shop from local vendors.

The first market will be hosted in the Northgate District from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the second will be at The Yard at Caprock Crossing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Stamp cards will also be given to attendees to take to each mural location. Prizes will be given to the first 100 people who have all five locations stamped. In addition, they’ll be entered to win a gift basket from The Arts Council.

The five artists were chosen from an applicant pool of 175 and are from places like Austin, Los Angeles and Florida.

“They are all first-class muralists,” Arts Council executive director Sharee Boegner said. “They’ve won tons of awards.”

Artist RemixUno is based out of Brooklyn and Mexico City and is painting a mural at the corner of Highway 6 and University. He’s previously done murals in Finland, London and New York among many other places.

His College Station mural reflects one of the most iconic figures in Aggieland, Reveille.

He said he wanted to create something the community would be proud of and honor an Aggieland tradition.

Kandy Kuo is from Austin, Texas and is painting a mural at The Yard at Caprock Crossing. She’s been painting murals full-time since 2016 and has done work in Taiwan, California, New York and Indiana.

Her piece at The Yard is an ode to nature with a hummingbird, butterflies and maroon bluebonnets.

The other artists that are a part of the festival are Naomi Haverland, Key Detail and MOUF.

More information on the artists and the festival can be found here.

