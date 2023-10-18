Online voting is open for $5,000 donation to a volunteer fire department in Texas

Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is once again bringing attention to the funding challenges that can face volunteer fire agencies across the state.
Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Law speaks with Texas volunteer firefighters to learn more about...
Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Law speaks with Texas volunteer firefighters to learn more about the funding challenges they can often face.(Image provided to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 2022, the Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department received a $5,000 donation from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and the law firm is giving away another $5,000 this year.

This time three fire departments from across Central Texas have the chance to win.

From Monday, October 16th to Thursday, November 16th, 2023, you can vote to determine which volunteer fire department receives this crucial funding for updated rescue equipment. Among the fire departments chosen for this year’s contest are the Heart of Pines VFD in the Austin area, the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, and Downsville VFD in the Waco area.

To learn more about each agency and to cast your votes, click here.

Our goal is not only to award one of these departments with $5,000 but to spread awareness about this issue and help each department reach their fundraising goals,” said Danny Daniel of Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Cast your vote and make a difference for our heroes on the front lines!

