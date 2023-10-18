Open house event for Twin Rivers Wolf & Wolfdog Sanctuary this weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Twin Rivers Wolf and Wolfdog Sanctuary is hosting an open house in Grimes County this weekend.

The open house is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11395 Roese Rd in Iola. The founder, Catherine Howell, encourages the public to bring pumpkins for the animals to play with and eat.

wolfdog sanctuary flyer (KBTX)

Wolfdogs are being produced at an alarming rate so Catherine Howell had the idea to begin Twin Rivers Wolf and Wolfdog Sanctuary.

“There are so many that need placement all the time, and there is really no place for a lot of these animals to go,” Howell said.

The heart behind Howell starting Twin Rivers Sanctuary is so these animals have a safe space from the reality they face.

“Part of our mission here is to educate, not only to save animals from bad situations, ethnicization but to educate people on why it is not really a great idea to keep just throwing these animals out there,” said Howell.

A volunteer with Twin Rivers Sanctuary, Kimberly Kepler, talks about the reality of wolfdogs.

“They don’t belong in the wild because they have that strong dog in them, but they really don’t belong in that average suburban home either because they still have a lot of that wild wolf in them,” said Kepler.

The sanctuary hopes Brazos Valley will help in any way they can with funding for operations, taking care of the animals, and meat donations.

“We just need operating funds. We need people to get involved and come out here,” said Howell.

