Open house event for Twin Rivers Wolf & Wolfdog Sanctuary this weekend

Twin Rivers Wolf and Wolfdog Sanctuary is hosting an open house event this weekend for the public
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Twin Rivers Wolf and Wolfdog Sanctuary is hosting an open house in Grimes County this weekend.

The open house is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11395 Roese Rd in Iola. The founder, Catherine Howell, encourages the public to bring pumpkins for the animals to play with and eat.

wolfdog sanctuary flyer
wolfdog sanctuary flyer(KBTX)

Wolfdogs are being produced at an alarming rate so Catherine Howell had the idea to begin Twin Rivers Wolf and Wolfdog Sanctuary.

“There are so many that need placement all the time, and there is really no place for a lot of these animals to go,” Howell said.

The heart behind Howell starting Twin Rivers Sanctuary is so these animals have a safe space from the reality they face.

“Part of our mission here is to educate, not only to save animals from bad situations, ethnicization but to educate people on why it is not really a great idea to keep just throwing these animals out there,” said Howell.

A volunteer with Twin Rivers Sanctuary, Kimberly Kepler, talks about the reality of wolfdogs.

“They don’t belong in the wild because they have that strong dog in them, but they really don’t belong in that average suburban home either because they still have a lot of that wild wolf in them,” said Kepler.

The sanctuary hopes Brazos Valley will help in any way they can with funding for operations, taking care of the animals, and meat donations.

“We just need operating funds. We need people to get involved and come out here,” said Howell.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released the circumstances behind an unnamed woman’s death...
Cause of death released for woman who died in Madison County Sheriff’s Office custody
The Texas A&M Police Department confirms it is investigating a death on campus Sunday morning.
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
Gas and electrical are shut off to the building and all 12 apartments are evacuated for at...
Multiple residents displaced by fire at College Station apartment complex
Shilo Wells
Armed felon arrested in Montgomery County
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brazos Valley Gives 6:30 p.m.
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brazos Valley Gives 2023- Health For All
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
Brazos Valley Gives 5 p.m.
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
Brazos Valley Gives 4 p.m. Big Brothers Big Sisters
Fall Friday nights are a little bit better under the lights of a football stadium, or as we...
Focus at Four: Local referees say community involvement imperative during shortage