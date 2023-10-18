TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Texas Department of Criminal Justice(KFDA)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide lockdown of 100 facilities lasting nearly two months has resulted in hundreds of contraband items including cell phones, weapons, and drugs seized by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

A statewide lockdown took effect September 6 for TDCJ to take “swift and immediate action to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides,” according to a TDCJ release.

As of October 16, all 100 facilities completed their lockdowns and searches and TDCJ released a report of the contraband items it seized.

Below is the list provided by TDCJ:

  • 584 Cell Phones (713 additional cell phone accessories)
  • 74.5 Gallons of Alcohol
  • 587 Weapons (Generally pieces of sharpened metal with fashioned handles)
  • $576 in Currency
  • 564 Other Dangerous Items (Tablets, Lighters, Tattoo Guns, Pills, Handcuff Key, Drug Paraphernalia)
  • Illegal Drugs: Amphetamines – 330 Sheets/Papers (A sheet is estimated at 100-150 hits) Fentanyl – 2.0 oz, 106.5 Sheets/Papers Cocaine – 5 Trace Amounts PCP – 4.94 oz, 488.25 Sheets/Papers, 602 Stamps (Stamps are ID sized paper or smaller) K2 – 217.4 oz, 912.25 Sheets/Papers, 557 Stamps, 167 Trace Amounts Methamphetamine – 27.5 oz, 2 Stamps, 24.0 Sheet/Paper, 25 Trace Amounts, 3 Rocks
  • 289 Actionable Tips Which Led to a Bulletin Being put out to the Units
  • 1,674 Criminal Offenses Reported to the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County
Tahoka, the dog who was found abandoned and critically ill, is now ready for adoption,...
Tahoka, the abandoned and abused dog, now ready for adoption
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program

Latest News

Proposition 5 is a measure on the ballot this year
Your Vote Counts 2023: Proposition 5
College Station Police Department
City of College Station receives federal grant to support law enforcement
“Trade Talks” is an event geared toward High School junior and seniors from across the Brazos...
Trade Talks event gives High school students an outlook on career opportunities
Jada Harvey
Home caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing credit card information from hospice patient
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station family loses home and business in devastating fire, community rallies to aid