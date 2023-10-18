Texas A&M men’s basketball makes the rounds at SEC Media Days

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball season starts on October 29th with their exhibition game against Texas Tech in Denton. Wednesday all the men’s basketball teams in the SEC made their way to Birmingham to discuss the upcoming season at SEC Basketball Media Days.

This year’s Texas A&M men’s squad returns four of their five starters, and are looking to replace Dexter Dennis.

The Maroon and White have a tough non-conference slate with games against Ohio State, Virginia, and Penn State, who knocked Texas A&M out of the NCAA tournament last year with a first round loss 76-59.

Head Coach Buzz Williams feels his team has a better chance at success this season since they have the fewest number of transfers in the league.

“I understand it’s a rarity to have this many returning players, but I think that maybe we have a chance to be good because we have so many coming back,” said Williams. “It’s not because we have the best ones, but because we have ones that so many people are familiar with and that helps in 2023. But I also think it helped in 1983 even though I wasn’t coaching,” wrapped up Williams.

Texas A&M opens the regular season at Reed Arena on November 6th against Texas A&M-Commerce.

