Trade Talks event gives High school students an outlook on career opportunities

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local event seeks to address the nationwide push to get more young people interested in Plumbing, HVAC, and Appliance repair.

“Trade Talks” is an event geared toward high school juniors and seniors from across the Brazos Valley.

“We want to spark interest in these students to show them they can have a very rewarding career,” said Manny Martinez.

At the event contractors from different trades will be present to discuss more about what they do.

The Trade Talks event is free and will be held on October 21, at the Lincoln Center in College Station.

For more information email Manny at manny@marcsappliance.com

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County
Tahoka, the dog who was found abandoned and critically ill, is now ready for adoption,...
Tahoka, the abandoned and abused dog, now ready for adoption
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program

Latest News

College Station Police Department
City of College Station receives federal grant to support law enforcement
Jada Harvey
Home caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing credit card information from hospice patient
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
College Station family loses home and business in devastating fire, community rallies to aid
Othis Ethel and Kenya Williams, who have been residents of a duplex on Airline Drive for nearly...
College Station family loses home and business in devastating fire, community rallies to aid