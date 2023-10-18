Trade Talks event gives High school students an outlook on career opportunities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local event seeks to address the nationwide push to get more young people interested in Plumbing, HVAC, and Appliance repair.

“Trade Talks” is an event geared toward high school juniors and seniors from across the Brazos Valley.

“We want to spark interest in these students to show them they can have a very rewarding career,” said Manny Martinez.

At the event contractors from different trades will be present to discuss more about what they do.

The Trade Talks event is free and will be held on October 21, at the Lincoln Center in College Station.

For more information email Manny at manny@marcsappliance.com

