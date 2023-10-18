Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired

FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.(KTTC)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKETON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed in a crash Tuesday, while troopers believe her mother was driving impaired.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 43-year-old Chasity Bliss was driving with her two young daughters in the backseat when she veered off the road, went over a driveway, hitting a utility pole and tree.

According to troopers, her vehicle landed in a field.

Bliss’ 7-year-old daughter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died, troopers said.

Her other daughter, who is 5 years old, was not injured.

Troopers say Bliss was impaired at the time of the crash and was arrested. She was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
Fatal Crash generic image
Teenager killed in fatal crash in Walker County
Tahoka, the dog who was found abandoned and critically ill, is now ready for adoption,...
Tahoka, the abandoned and abused dog, now ready for adoption
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump comments as he briefly exits the courtroom in his civil business...
Donald Trump told to keep volume down after getting animated at New York civil fraud trial
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan loses ground as he tries again to win votes to become House speaker
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden says Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt
The sheriff’s office said a yellow lab named Dwyer – owned by one of the vet technicians –...
Vet tech’s dog donates blood to save K-9’s life after shooting
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide