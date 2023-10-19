Bowl to Build with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Nov. 10th everyone is invited to BCS Habitat for Humanity’s Bowl to Build event!

The fundraiser’s goal is to help strike out substandard housing, with all the event’s proceeds going toward building homes and communities in the Brazos Valley for those in need.

Bowlers of all abilities and ages are welcome!

This year, you can also sponsor a habitat family to bowl!

“We deal with a lot of families that are low income and sometimes it’s just, entertainment like that is just not available in the budget,” said Carl Orozco with habitat for Humanity.

Registration for a team of four includes three games, shoes, pizza and a pitcher of soda.

A team’s combined scores for the first two games will earn them first-, second- and third-place trophies.

You can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win some prizes!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

Creepy clown for Halloween.
Make your Halloween costume extra spooky with these makeup tips
Vampire Killer drink
Spooky Cocktails for Halloween: How to make the Vampire Killer
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
HALLOWEEN MAKEUP
Vampire Killer drink
SPOOKY COCKTAIL VAMPIRE KILLER