Bowl to Build with Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Nov. 10th everyone is invited to BCS Habitat for Humanity’s Bowl to Build event!

The fundraiser’s goal is to help strike out substandard housing, with all the event’s proceeds going toward building homes and communities in the Brazos Valley for those in need.

Bowlers of all abilities and ages are welcome!

This year, you can also sponsor a habitat family to bowl!

“We deal with a lot of families that are low income and sometimes it’s just, entertainment like that is just not available in the budget,” said Carl Orozco with habitat for Humanity.

Registration for a team of four includes three games, shoes, pizza and a pitcher of soda.

A team’s combined scores for the first two games will earn them first-, second- and third-place trophies.

You can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win some prizes!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.