Brazos Valley realtors get additional training on how to better serve veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fairway Independent Mortgage partnered with American Warrior Initiative to put on a four-hour CE training course for realtors in the area.

This training designated local realtors as an “American Warrior Real Estate Professional” to help military home buyers.

After the training, one veteran was surprised with his own service dog.

The Branch Manager with Wood Group of Fairway Mortgage, Nathan Rich, talks about the value of this course.

”As a local real estate agent, it gives you the opportunity to step in and help somebody that has given so much for our country,” said Rich.

Jason Redman, a retired Navy seal, was the keynote speaker of the event.

